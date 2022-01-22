192nd Engineer Battalion Change of Command

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Jakubson, center left, the incoming commander of the 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, holds the battalion colors during a change of command ceremony at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. Jakubson, after receiving the colors, would then pass them to Command Sgt. Maj. David Moorehead, center right, who is the senior enlisted noncommissioned officer in the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

