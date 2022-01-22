U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, stand at attention during a change of command ceremony at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. Soldiers are brought to the position of attention during ceremonies prior to any movement command being given, such as parade rest or fall out. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2022 17:02
|Photo ID:
|7019558
|VIRIN:
|220122-Z-QC464-3040
|Resolution:
|1080x720
|Size:
|709.59 KB
|Location:
|NIANTIC, CT, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 192nd Engineer Battalion Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT