192nd Engineer Battalion Change of Command

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, stand at attention during a change of command ceremony at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. Soldiers are brought to the position of attention during ceremonies prior to any movement command being given, such as parade rest or fall out. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

