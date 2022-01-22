192nd Engineer Battalion Change of Command

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, present arms during a change of command ceremony at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. Spc. Whalen is the guidon bearer, or guide, for his company, and per tradition, is placed at the front of the formation of troops. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

