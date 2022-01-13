220113-N-WU964-1036 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 13, 2022) Seaman Erin Schwarz, from Gulfport, Mississippi, sands paint on an underway replenishment station aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 22:25
|Photo ID:
|7012003
|VIRIN:
|220113-N-WU964-1036
|Resolution:
|6548x4370
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Painting Preparation [Image 23 of 23], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT