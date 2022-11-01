USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Maintenance On The Hangar Bay

220111-N-SI601-1037 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 11, 2022) Seaman Luis Mancera, from San Diego, performs maintenance on an underway replenishment station aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

