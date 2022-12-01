USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Tile Team

220112-N-WU964-1057 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 12, 2022) Wayne Wilkis, right, from Bremerton, Washington, instructs Airman Siriphong Connery, from Chicago, how to properly utilize tools for Tile Team aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider)

