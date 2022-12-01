Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Tile Team [Image 15 of 23]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Tile Team

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220112-N-WU964-1035 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 12, 2022) Wayne Wilkis, center, from Bremerton, Washington, instructs Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Evan Gallegos, left, from Bakersfield, California and Logistics Specialist Seaman Joshua Nattell, from Lewiston, Idaho how to properly use tools for the Tile Team aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 22:25
    Photo ID: 7011999
    VIRIN: 220112-N-WU964-1035
    Resolution: 5955x3974
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Tile Team [Image 23 of 23], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Automated Data Processing Help Desk Support Team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Automated Data Processing Help Desk Support Team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Maintenance On The Hangar Bay
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Maintenance On The Hangar Bay
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Maintenance On The Hangar Bay
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Maintenance On The Hangar Bay
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Maintenance On The Hangar Bay
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Aft Galley
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Maintenance On The Hangar Bay
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Aft Galley
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Aft Galley
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Aft Galley
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Tile Team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Aft Galley
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Tile Team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Tile Team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Tile Team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Tile Team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Painting Preparation
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Painting Preparation
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Painting Preparation
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Painting Preparation
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Painting Preparation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Tools
    Maintenance
    COVID 19
    Tile Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT