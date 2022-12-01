220112-N-WU964-1015 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 12, 2022) Airman Siriphong Connery, from Chicago, cuts matting for the Tile Team aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 22:25 Photo ID: 7011997 VIRIN: 220112-N-WU964-1015 Resolution: 6925x4622 Size: 1.54 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Tile Team [Image 23 of 23], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.