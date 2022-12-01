220112-N-WU964-1015 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 12, 2022) Airman Siriphong Connery, from Chicago, cuts matting for the Tile Team aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 22:25
|Photo ID:
|7011997
|VIRIN:
|220112-N-WU964-1015
|Resolution:
|6925x4622
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Tile Team [Image 23 of 23], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT