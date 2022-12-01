USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Aft Galley

220112-N-NW981-1034 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 12, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Juan Vazquez, from Brownsville, Texas, prepares lunch in the aft galley of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emily R. Johnson)

