Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Aft Galley [Image 14 of 23]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Aft Galley

    JAPAN

    01.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220112-N-NW981-1034 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 12, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Juan Vazquez, from Brownsville, Texas, prepares lunch in the aft galley of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emily R. Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 22:25
    Photo ID: 7011998
    VIRIN: 220112-N-NW981-1034
    Resolution: 4630x3082
    Size: 8.85 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Aft Galley [Image 23 of 23], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Automated Data Processing Help Desk Support Team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Automated Data Processing Help Desk Support Team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Maintenance On The Hangar Bay
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Maintenance On The Hangar Bay
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Maintenance On The Hangar Bay
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Maintenance On The Hangar Bay
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Maintenance On The Hangar Bay
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Aft Galley
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Maintenance On The Hangar Bay
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Aft Galley
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Aft Galley
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Aft Galley
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Tile Team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Aft Galley
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Tile Team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Tile Team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Tile Team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Tile Team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Painting Preparation
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Painting Preparation
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Painting Preparation
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Painting Preparation
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Painting Preparation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Japan
    Culinary Specialist
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Yokosuka

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT