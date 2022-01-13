USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Painting Preparation

220113-N-WU964-1076 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 13, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Daylan Okauchi, from Miliani, Hawaii, puts on a harness in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider)

