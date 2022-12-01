USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Tile Team

220112-N-WU964-1039 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 12, 2022) Wayne Wilkis, right, from Bremerton, Washington, instructs Logistics Specialist Seaman Joshua Nattell, from Lewiston, Idaho how to properly use tools for the Tile Team aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider)

