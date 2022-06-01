Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo

Kentucky Army National Guard's 1st Sgt. Jason Moore hugs family at the 1-149th Infantry Battalion's deployment ceremony at the Lexcity Church in Lexington, Ky. on January 6th, 2022. Moore and the battalion will be deploying to Kososo in support of Operation Joint Guardian (U.S. Army photo by Andy Dickson).

