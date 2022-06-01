Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo [Image 7 of 12]

    Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo

    LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Kentucky Army National Guard's Command Sgt. Maj. Will Long addresses his battalion at the 1-149th Infantry Battalion's deployment ceremony at the Lexcity Church in Lexington, Ky. on January 6th, 2022. Long and his soldiers are deploying to Kosovo in support of Operation Joint Guardian (U.S. Army photo by Andy Dickson).

    TAGS

    deployment ceremony
    Kosovo
    infantry
    Operation Joint Guardian
    1-149th Infantry Battalion
    Will Long

