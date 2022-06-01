Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo

Kentucky Army National Guard Col. Timothy Starke addresses the soldiers and their families at the 1-149th Infantry Battalion's deployment ceremony at Lexcity Church in Lexington, Ky. on January 6th, 2022. The battalion is preparing to deploy to Kosovo in support of Operation Joint Guardian (U.S. Army photo by Andy Dickson).

Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 Photo ID: 7004505 Resolution: 5625x3750 Location: LEXINGTON, KY, US by SSG Andrew Dickson