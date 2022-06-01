Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo

Kentucky Army National Guard's 1-149th Infantry Battalion's seal set up for the unit's deployment ceremony at Lexcity Church in Lexington, Ky. on January 6th, 2022. The unit held their deployment ceremony at the church with friends and family in attendance (U.S. Army photo by Andy Dickson).

Date Taken: 01.06.2022
Location: LEXINGTON, KY, US