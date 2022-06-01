Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo

Command Sgt. Maj. Will Long (left) and Lt. Col. Jason Mendez (right) presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Lexcity Church's pastor Brian Classen at the 1-149th Infantry Battalion deployment ceremony in Lexington, Ky. on January 6th, 2022. Lexcity Church hosted the deployment ceremony to show support to the unit deploying to Kosovo (U.S. Army photo by Andy Dickson).

Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Location: LEXINGTON, KY, US