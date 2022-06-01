Command Sgt. Maj. Will Long (left) and Lt. Col. Jason Mendez (right) presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Lexcity Church's pastor Brian Classen at the 1-149th Infantry Battalion deployment ceremony in Lexington, Ky. on January 6th, 2022. Lexcity Church hosted the deployment ceremony to show support to the unit deploying to Kosovo (U.S. Army photo by Andy Dickson).
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 17:25
|Photo ID:
|7004509
|VIRIN:
|220106-Z-QL321-0245
|Resolution:
|6010x4007
|Size:
|26.83 MB
|Location:
|LEXINGTON, KY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo
LEAVE A COMMENT