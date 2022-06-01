Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo

Kentucky Army National Guard's Command Sgt. Maj. Will Long addresses his battalion at the 1-149th Infantry Battalion's deployment ceremony at the Lexcity Church in Lexington, Ky. on January 6th, 2022. Long and his soldiers are deploying to Kosovo in support of Operation Joint Guardian (U.S. Army photo by Andy Dickson).

