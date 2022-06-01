Kentucky Army National Guard's Sgt. Maj. Anthony Hughes briefs the history of soldiers in Kosovo at the deployment ceremony at Lexcity Church in Lexington, Ky. on January 6th, 2022. Hughes is deploying with the 1-149th Infantry Battaltion to Kosovo (U.S. Army photo by Andy Dickson).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 17:24 Photo ID: 7004501 VIRIN: 220106-Z-QL321-0085 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 20.46 MB Location: LEXINGTON, KY, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.