Kentucky Army National Guard's Sgt. Maj. Anthony Hughes briefs the history of soldiers in Kosovo at the deployment ceremony at Lexcity Church in Lexington, Ky. on January 6th, 2022. Hughes is deploying with the 1-149th Infantry Battaltion to Kosovo (U.S. Army photo by Andy Dickson).
|01.06.2022
|01.06.2022 17:24
|7004501
|220106-Z-QL321-0085
|4480x6720
|20.46 MB
|LEXINGTON, KY, US
|8
|2
This work, Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS
Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo
