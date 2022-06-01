Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo [Image 1 of 12]

    Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo

    LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Kentucky Army National Guard's Sgt. Maj. Anthony Hughes briefs the history of soldiers in Kosovo at the deployment ceremony at Lexcity Church in Lexington, Ky. on January 6th, 2022. Hughes is deploying with the 1-149th Infantry Battaltion to Kosovo (U.S. Army photo by Andy Dickson).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 17:24
    Photo ID: 7004501
    VIRIN: 220106-Z-QL321-0085
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 20.46 MB
    Location: LEXINGTON, KY, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    deployment ceremony
    Kosovo
    infantry
    Anthony Hughes
    KYNG
    1-149th Infantry Battalion

