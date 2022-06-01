Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo

    Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson | A Kentucky Army National Guard Soldier with the 1-149th Infantry Battalion holds his...... read more read more

    LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    LEXINGTON, Ky. – Approximately 200 Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers gathered for a departure ceremony at Lexcity Church in Lexington, Ky., on January 6th, 2022.

    Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Brigade were joined by friends and family for the ceremony to wish them well before deploying to Kosovo in support of Operation Joint Guardian.

    Led by Lt. Col. Jason Mendez and Command Sgt. Major Will Long, Units from Barbourville (Headquarters & Headquarters Co.), Middlesboro (Delta Co.) and Ravenna (Charlie Co.) will make up Task Force Mountain Warrior to provide security operations throughout the region.

    “The past several years as we’ve been preparing for deployment, we’ve had a number of state missions that the Battalion has taken part in,” said Mendez, the commander of the 1st Battalion. “Our Soldiers and families have had to demonstrate resilience and a level of sacrifice that further speaks to their commitment to both our state and federal missions. For that, we are all truly grateful.”

    Col. Timothy Starke, the 75th Troop Command’s brigade commander also spoke about the value the Kentucky National Guard brings to this overseas mission.

    “Stability in Europe is incredibly important for our national interests and those of our allies,” said Starke. “I, personally, am very proud, though not at all surprised, that the mission is being entrusted to the Kentucky National Guard's only infantry battalion.”

    The unit's combat history goes back to the Mexican War; starting with the Battle of Buena Vista. Since then, the unit fought on both sides of the Civil War, World War I, and World War II to include New Guinea, Leyte, and Luzon.

    Since Sept. 11, 2001, the 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment has deployed three times in support of the War on Terror - Operation Noble Eagle in 2001, Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005-2007, and Operation New Dawn 2011-2012.

    On Wednesday, the Kentucky National Guard also said farewell to members of the 438th Military Police Company, out of Murray, Ky., who will deploy to Kosovo as well to provide Military Police Liaison Officer support for Operation Joint Guardian.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 17:25
    Story ID: 412558
    Location: LEXINGTON, KY, US 
    Web Views: 28
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo, by SSG Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo
    Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo
    Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo
    Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo
    Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo
    Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo
    Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo
    Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo
    Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo
    Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo
    Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    deployment ceremony
    Kosovo
    Operation Joint Guardian
    Kentucky Army National Guard
    75th Troop Command
    1-149th Infantry Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT