A Kentucky Army National Guard Soldier hugs a family member at the 1-149th Infantry Battalion's deployment ceremony at the Lexcity Church in Lexington, Ky. on January 6th, 2022. The unit is deploying to Kosovo in support of Operation Joint Guardian (U.S. Army photo by Andy Dickon).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 17:25 Photo ID: 7004510 VIRIN: 220106-Z-QL321-0255 Resolution: 5698x3799 Size: 27.8 MB Location: LEXINGTON, KY, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Army National Guard infantry battalion ready to deploy to Kosovo [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.