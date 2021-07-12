An MV-22 Osprey conducts flight operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Dec. 7, 2021. The 22nd MEU and Amphibious Squadron Six is underway for Amphibious Ready Group/MEU Exercise (AMX) in preparation for an upcoming deployment. AMX is the second at-sea period in the MEU’s Predeployment Training Program; it aims to test the capabilities of the ARG/MEU team in realistic paced threat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2022 07:56
|Photo ID:
|6999939
|VIRIN:
|211207-M-TM809-1009
|Resolution:
|7339x4895
|Size:
|11.72 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMX MV-22 Flight Ops [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Brittney Vella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
