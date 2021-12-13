Embassy Reinforcement AMX

Sgt. Nathan Talbot, a radio operator assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, participates in an embassy reinforcement exercise aboard Camp Lejeune, Dec. 13, 2021. Marines assigned to 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment conduct an embassy reinforcement exercise aboard Camp Lejeune, Dec. 12, 2021. The Marines established a forward command element, brought in embassy reinforcements, and conducted a mass casualty drill. Role players are used to create a realistic training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)

