    AMX MV-22 Flight Ops [Image 11 of 12]

    AMX MV-22 Flight Ops

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Cpl. Daniel Summer, an MV-22 crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares his aircraft to land aboard amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Dec. 2, 2021. The 22nd MEU and Amphibious Squadron Six is underway for Amphibious Ready Group/MEU Exercise (AMX) in preparation for an upcoming deployment. AMX is the second at-sea period in the MEU’s Predeployment Training Program; it aims to test the capabilities of the ARG/MEU team in realistic paced threat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)

