AMX MV-22 Flight Ops

Cpl. Daniel Summer, an MV-22 crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares his aircraft to land aboard amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Dec. 2, 2021. The 22nd MEU and Amphibious Squadron Six is underway for Amphibious Ready Group/MEU Exercise (AMX) in preparation for an upcoming deployment. AMX is the second at-sea period in the MEU’s Predeployment Training Program; it aims to test the capabilities of the ARG/MEU team in realistic paced threat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)

