    AMX MV-22 Flight Ops [Image 10 of 12]

    AMX MV-22 Flight Ops

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    An MV-22 Osprey conducts flight operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Dec. 7, 2021. The 22nd MEU and Amphibious Squadron Six is underway for Amphibious Ready Group/MEU Exercise (AMX) in preparation for an upcoming deployment. AMX is the second at-sea period in the MEU’s Predeployment Training Program; it aims to test the capabilities of the ARG/MEU team in realistic paced threat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.01.2022 07:56
    Photo ID: 6999937
    VIRIN: 211207-M-TM809-1006
    Resolution: 6838x4561
    Size: 18.91 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMX MV-22 Flight Ops [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Brittney Vella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

