AMX MV-22 Flight Ops

An MV-22 Osprey conducts flight operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Dec. 7, 2021. The 22nd MEU and Amphibious Squadron Six is underway for Amphibious Ready Group/MEU Exercise (AMX) in preparation for an upcoming deployment. AMX is the second at-sea period in the MEU’s Predeployment Training Program; it aims to test the capabilities of the ARG/MEU team in realistic paced threat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)

