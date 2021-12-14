Embassy Reinforcement AMX

Role players protest during an embassy reinforcement exercise aboard Camp Lejeune, Dec. 14, 2021. The Marines established a forward command element, brought in embassy reinforcements, and conducted a mass casualty drill. Role players are used to create a realistic training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)
