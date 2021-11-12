Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Embassy Reinforcement AMX [Image 3 of 12]

    Embassy Reinforcement AMX

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Role players protest during an embassy reinforcement exercise aboard Camp Lejeune, Dec. 11, 2021. Sgt. Nathan Talbot, a radio operator assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, participates in an embassy reinforcement exercise aboard Camp Lejeune, Dec. 13, 2021. Marines assigned to 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment conduct an embassy reinforcement exercise aboard Camp Lejeune, Dec. 12, 2021. The Marines established a forward command element, brought in embassy reinforcements, and conducted a mass casualty drill. Role players are used to create a realistic training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.01.2022 07:56
    Photo ID: 6999930
    VIRIN: 211211-M-TM809-1351
    Resolution: 6242x4163
    Size: 8.03 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Embassy Reinforcement AMX [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Brittney Vella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Embassy Reinforcement AMX
    Embassy Reinforcement AMX
    Embassy Reinforcement AMX
    Embassy Reinforcement AMX
    Embassy Reinforcement AMX
    Embassy Reinforcement AMX
    Embassy Reinforcement AMX
    Embassy Reinforcement AMX
    AMX MV-22 Flight Ops
    AMX MV-22 Flight Ops
    AMX MV-22 Flight Ops
    AMX MV-22 Flight Ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT