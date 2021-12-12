Embassy Reinforcement AMX

Marines assigned to 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment conduct an embassy reinforcement exercise aboard Camp Lejeune, Dec. 12, 2021. The Marines established a forward command element, brought in embassy reinforcements, and conducted a mass casualty drill. Role players are used to create a realistic training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)
|12.12.2021
|01.01.2022 07:56
|6999934
|211212-M-TM809-1161
|Location:
|US
