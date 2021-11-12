Embassy Reinforcement AMX

Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit utilize a ground based operational surveillance system to gather imagery during an embassy reinforcement exercise aboard Camp Lejeune, Dec. 11, 2021. During the training, the Marines established a forward command element, brought in embassy reinforcements, and conducted a mass casualty drill. Role players are used to create a realistic training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2022 07:56
|Photo ID:
|6999931
|VIRIN:
|211211-M-TM809-1375
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
