Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Embassy Reinforcement AMX [Image 4 of 12]

    Embassy Reinforcement AMX

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit utilize a ground based operational surveillance system to gather imagery during an embassy reinforcement exercise aboard Camp Lejeune, Dec. 11, 2021. During the training, the Marines established a forward command element, brought in embassy reinforcements, and conducted a mass casualty drill. Role players are used to create a realistic training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.01.2022 07:56
    Photo ID: 6999931
    VIRIN: 211211-M-TM809-1375
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Embassy Reinforcement AMX [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Brittney Vella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Embassy Reinforcement AMX
    Embassy Reinforcement AMX
    Embassy Reinforcement AMX
    Embassy Reinforcement AMX
    Embassy Reinforcement AMX
    Embassy Reinforcement AMX
    Embassy Reinforcement AMX
    Embassy Reinforcement AMX
    AMX MV-22 Flight Ops
    AMX MV-22 Flight Ops
    AMX MV-22 Flight Ops
    AMX MV-22 Flight Ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT