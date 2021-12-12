Marines assigned to 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment conduct an embassy reinforcement exercise aboard Camp Lejeune, Dec. 12, 2021. The Marines established a forward command element, brought in embassy reinforcements, and conducted a mass casualty drill. Role players are used to create a realistic training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.01.2022 07:56 Photo ID: 6999935 VIRIN: 211212-M-TM809-1146 Resolution: 7455x4193 Size: 5.63 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Embassy Reinforcement AMX [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Brittney Vella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.