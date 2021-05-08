Justin Kerwin, senior park rangers, assists students with a sifting soil at an archeological demonstration during a STEM event on Aug. 5 at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project near North Pole, Alaska. Students practiced sifting soil through screens to discover archeological remains as they learned about the scientific field.
(U.S. Army Photo by Rachel Napolitan)
This work, Army engineers host 125 students for STEM camp in Alaska [Image 9 of 9], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
