A student picks up a bone at the zooarcheology station at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. The outing marked the fourth day of a weeklong STEM Kamp at Eielson Air Force Base where they learned about Ph levels, water interaction and recycling. The campers took a field trip and put their classroom knowledge into practice with scientists from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District, the National Weather Service, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the National Park Service.

(U.S. Army Photo by Rachel Napolitan)

Date Taken: 08.05.2021 Location: NORTH POLE, AK, US Army engineers host 125 students for STEM camp in Alaska [Image 9 of 9], by Rachel Napolitan