Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engineers complete Army Combat Fitness Test on Last Frontier [Image 1 of 9]

    Engineers complete Army Combat Fitness Test on Last Frontier

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Maj. Kathryn Hermon, project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District, completes extended arm pushups during the Army Combat Fitness Test on Aug. 8 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. This was the first time the Soldiers at the district attempted the new test, which focuses on better connecting fitness to combat readiness.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 18:36
    Photo ID: 6998475
    VIRIN: 210817-A-QR280-1046
    Resolution: 4332x2891
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Hometown: PALMER, AK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineers complete Army Combat Fitness Test on Last Frontier [Image 9 of 9], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Engineers complete Army Combat Fitness Test on Last Frontier
    Park ranger spots moose at Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project
    Army engineers provide recreation space in Alaska
    Army engineers remind public to be vigilant to flooding
    Army engineers host 125 students for STEM camp in Alaska
    Army engineers host 125 students for STEM camp in Alaska
    Army engineers host 125 students for STEM camp in Alaska
    Army engineers host 125 students for STEM camp in Alaska
    Army engineers host 125 students for STEM camp in Alaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    push ups
    fitness
    Alaska District
    ACFT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT