Maj. Kathryn Hermon, project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District, completes extended arm pushups during the Army Combat Fitness Test on Aug. 8 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. This was the first time the Soldiers at the district attempted the new test, which focuses on better connecting fitness to combat readiness.
(U.S. Army Photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 18:36
|Photo ID:
|6998475
|VIRIN:
|210817-A-QR280-1046
|Resolution:
|4332x2891
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Hometown:
|PALMER, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineers complete Army Combat Fitness Test on Last Frontier [Image 9 of 9], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT