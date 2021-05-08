Andrew Romero, geotechnical engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District, sifts soil through his hand during a presentation to students during a STEM event on Aug. 5 at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project near North Pole, Alaska. The station explained the geotechnical expertise that goes into the construction of an earthen dam like the Moose Creek Dam.

(U.S. Army Photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 18:36 Photo ID: 6998499 VIRIN: 210805-A-QR280-1157 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.62 MB Location: NORTH POLE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army engineers host 125 students for STEM camp in Alaska [Image 9 of 9], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.