Kelly Eldridge, archeologist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District, holds a bone during a presentation to students at a STEM Kamp held at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. Eldridge explained how archeologists use bones to tell them how humans interacted with animals and the environment, a concept known as seasonality, at a camp designed to inspire students to pursue a career in a science, technology, engineering or math field.

(U.S. Army Photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 18:36 Photo ID: 6998494 VIRIN: 210805-A-QR280-1011 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 3.68 MB Location: NORTH POLE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army engineers host 125 students for STEM camp in Alaska [Image 9 of 9], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.