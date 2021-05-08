Army engineers host 125 students for STEM camp in Alaska

Andrew Romero, geotechnical engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District, holds a piece of gravel as he explains to students how soil composition at the Moose Creek Dam holds water during a STEM event on Aug. 5 at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project near North Pole, Alaska. The geotechnical demonstration provided students the opportunity to learn more about the various scientific specialties that work together to design and operate the structure.

