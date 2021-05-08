Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers host 125 students for STEM camp in Alaska [Image 7 of 9]

    Army engineers host 125 students for STEM camp in Alaska

    NORTH POLE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2021

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Andrew Romero, geotechnical engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District, holds a piece of gravel as he explains to students how soil composition at the Moose Creek Dam holds water during a STEM event on Aug. 5 at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project near North Pole, Alaska. The geotechnical demonstration provided students the opportunity to learn more about the various scientific specialties that work together to design and operate the structure.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 18:36
    Photo ID: 6998498
    VIRIN: 210805-A-QR280-1156
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: NORTH POLE, AK, US 
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Alaska
    USACE
    soil
    STEM
    geotechnical

