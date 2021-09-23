John Budnik, public affairs specialist, films a sign for a public service announcement at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. Moose Creek Dam protects the surrounding communities from seasonal flooding and the annual public service announcement reminds residents to remove valuables from low lying areas that are at risk from elevated groundwater and surface flooding.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 18:36 Photo ID: 6998493 VIRIN: 210923-A-QR280-1061 Resolution: 3008x2008 Size: 2.22 MB Location: NORTH POLE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army engineers remind public to be vigilant to flooding [Image 9 of 9], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.