    Army engineers remind public to be vigilant to flooding [Image 4 of 9]

    Army engineers remind public to be vigilant to flooding

    NORTH POLE, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    John Budnik, public affairs specialist, films a sign for a public service announcement at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. Moose Creek Dam protects the surrounding communities from seasonal flooding and the annual public service announcement reminds residents to remove valuables from low lying areas that are at risk from elevated groundwater and surface flooding.

    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 18:36
    Location: NORTH POLE, AK, US 
