Brush is cut along a fuel line that leads to Eielson Air Force Station at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project. The land is part of the 20,000 acres of public land at the project that allows recreators opportunities to engage in outdoor activities.

(U.S. Army Photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 Photo ID: 6998477 Location: NORTH POLE, AK, US This work, Army engineers provide recreation space in Alaska [Image 9 of 9], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS