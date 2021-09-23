Army engineers provide recreation space in Alaska

Brush is cut along a fuel line that leads to Eielson Air Force Station at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project. The land is part of the 20,000 acres of public land at the project that allows recreators opportunities to engage in outdoor activities.
(U.S. Army Photo by Rachel Napolitan)
