    Park ranger spots moose at Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project [Image 2 of 9]

    Park ranger spots moose at Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project

    NORTH POLE, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Justin Kerwin, senior park ranger, spots a moose near the Moose Creek Dam on Sept. 23 at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. The nearly 20,000 acres of public land provide recreators space for wildlife viewing including moose, bears, birds and more.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Rachel Napolitan)

