Ike Conducts Maintenance in Naval Station Norfolk

210210-N-YS746-2020 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 10, 2020) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) Airman Alan Szumla, from Buffalo, New York, performs maintenance on a JP-5 centrifugal purifier aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is currently pier side in Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Fischer/Released)
Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 07:36
