Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ike Conducts Maintenance in Naval Station Norfolk [Image 6 of 8]

    Ike Conducts Maintenance in Naval Station Norfolk

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Fischer 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    210210-N-YS746-2020 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 10, 2020) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) Airman Alan Szumla, from Buffalo, New York, performs maintenance on a JP-5 centrifugal purifier aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is currently pier side in Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Fischer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 07:36
    Photo ID: 6995741
    VIRIN: 210210-N-YS746-2020
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 486.74 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ike Conducts Maintenance in Naval Station Norfolk [Image 8 of 8], by SN Matthew Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations
    Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean
    Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean
    Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean
    Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean
    Ike Conducts Maintenance in Naval Station Norfolk
    Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations
    Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air
    CVN 69
    "USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    V-4"
    OFRP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT