Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

210118-N-YS746-1003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 18, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Brennan Eoff, from Fountain Hills, Arizona, performs maintenance on an aircraft wing aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Matthew Fischer/Released)

