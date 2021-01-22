Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

210122-N-YS746-1035 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 22, 2021) Sailors load an E/A-18G Growler, attached to the "Zappers" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 on hangar bay elevator 3 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Matthew Fischer/Released)

