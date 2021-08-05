Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

210508-N-YS746-1024 ARABIAN SEA (May 8, 2021) - Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Alex MacDonald installs rivets into a lamp aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Sea, May 8. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Fischer/Released)

