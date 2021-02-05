Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Fischer 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    210502-N-YS746-1080 ARABIAN SEA (May 2, 2021) - Who does what aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Sea, May 2. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Fischer/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 8 of 8], by SN Matthew Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

