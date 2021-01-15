Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 2 of 8]

    Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Fischer 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    210115-N-YNS746-1162 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2021) Sailors conduct small boat operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Matthew Fischer/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 8 of 8], by SN Matthew Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

