Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

210204-N-YS746-1052 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 4, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Nathan Wyer, from Victorville, California, buffs rust off an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Rampagers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Fischer/Released)

