U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quincy Clingman, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, prepares to marshall an F-15C Eagle during a super surge exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 19, 2021. Surge operations are designed to simulate a fast-paced, deployed combat environment to ensure aircrew and support personnel are always ready to execute missions in defense of the U.S. and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2021 Date Posted: 10.22.2021 02:07 Photo ID: 6900866 VIRIN: 211019-F-PW483-0156 Resolution: 7591x5061 Size: 21.03 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Wing completes super surge [Image 21 of 21], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.