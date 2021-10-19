18th Wing completes super surge

U.S. Air Force Capt. David Thomas, 67th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle pilot, climbs into the cockpit of an aircraft during a super surge exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 19, 2021. Surge operations provide aircrew and support personnel the opportunity to hone the skills necessary to maintain a ready force, capable of ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

Date Taken: 10.19.2021 Date Posted: 10.22.2021 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP