U.S. Air Force Capt. David Thomas, 67th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle pilot, climbs into the cockpit of an aircraft during a super surge exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 19, 2021. Surge operations provide aircrew and support personnel the opportunity to hone the skills necessary to maintain a ready force, capable of ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2021 02:06
|Photo ID:
|6900852
|VIRIN:
|211019-F-PW483-0038
|Resolution:
|7379x4919
|Size:
|17.93 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
18th Wing completes super surge
