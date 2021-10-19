Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th Wing completes super surge [Image 12 of 21]

    18th Wing completes super surge

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron parks on the apron for hot pit refueling during a super surge exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 19, 2021. 18th Wing fighter squadrons can fly more than 100 sorties a day while conducting surge operations, honing air-to-air tactics and advanced combat maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2021
    Date Posted: 10.22.2021 02:06
    Photo ID: 6900853
    VIRIN: 211019-F-PW483-0394
    Resolution: 6704x4469
    Size: 14.76 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Wing completes super surge [Image 21 of 21], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th Wing completes super surge
    18th Wing completes super surge
    18th Wing completes super surge
    18th Wing completes super surge
    18th Wing completes super surge
    18th Wing completes super surge
    18th Wing completes super surge
    18th Wing completes super surge
    18th Wing completes super surge
    18th Wing completes super surge
    18th Wing completes super surge
    18th Wing completes super surge
    18th Wing completes super surge
    18th Wing completes super surge
    18th Wing completes super surge
    18th Wing completes super surge
    18th Wing completes super surge
    18th Wing completes super surge
    18th Wing completes super surge
    18th Wing completes super surge
    18th Wing completes super surge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    18th Wing completes super surge

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    18th Wing
    67th Fighter Squadron
    44th Fighter Squadron
    F-15C Eagle
    Super Surge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT