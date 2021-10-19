18th Wing completes super surge

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron parks on the apron for hot pit refueling during a super surge exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 19, 2021. 18th Wing fighter squadrons can fly more than 100 sorties a day while conducting surge operations, honing air-to-air tactics and advanced combat maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

