18th Wing completes super surge

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit perform post-flight maintenance on an F-15C Eagle during a super surge exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 20, 2021. Surge operations are designed to simulate a fast-paced, deployed combat environment to ensure aircrew and support personnel are always ready to execute missions in defense of the U.S. and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

