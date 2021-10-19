Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Wing completes super surge [Image 20 of 21]

    18th Wing completes super surge

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. David Thomas, 67th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle pilot, gives the signal for starting the engine during a super surge exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 19, 2021. 18th Wing fighter squadrons are capable of flying more than 100 sorties a day while conducting surge operations, honing air-to-air tactics and advanced combat maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2021
    Date Posted: 10.22.2021 02:07
    Photo ID: 6900865
    VIRIN: 211019-F-PW483-0081
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.54 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Wing completes super surge [Image 21 of 21], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    18th Wing completes super surge

    TAGS

    PACAF
    18th Wing
    67th Fighter Squadron
    44th Fighter Squadron
    F-15C Eagle
    Super Surge

