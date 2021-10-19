U.S. Air Force Capt. David Thomas, 67th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle pilot, gives the signal for starting the engine during a super surge exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 19, 2021. 18th Wing fighter squadrons are capable of flying more than 100 sorties a day while conducting surge operations, honing air-to-air tactics and advanced combat maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2021 02:07
|Photo ID:
|6900865
|VIRIN:
|211019-F-PW483-0081
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|20.54 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 18th Wing completes super surge [Image 21 of 21], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
18th Wing completes super surge
